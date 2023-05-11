Missing Person Found Safe In City of Howell

May 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com





UPDATE: Walker has been found safe. No other details were released.





A Missing Person Alert has been issued in the City of Howell.



Police say 38-year-old Nat Samuel Walker (pictured) was last seen around 9:00 a.m. walking in downtown Howell, in the area near Thurber Drive and N. Michigan Avenue.



Nat suffers from mental health concerns and stands at 5’11 with a thin build, dark hair (buzz cut), brown eyes, and a scruffy beard.



Nat was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants with a tear on the left leg, and green/brown shoes. He has a scar on his upper left lip and a Detroit “D” tattoo on his upper left tricep.



Police are urging the public that if you see Nat or know of his whereabouts, to please call 911 immediately.