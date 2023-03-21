Police Involved in High-Speed Chase in Fowlerville

March 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Authorities were led on a high-speed car chase earlier this afternoon in Fowlerville.



According to scanner traffic, the vehicle in pursuit belonged to a 37-year-old male, who police followed at speeds over 100 mph near N. Nicholson and Van Buren Roads around 2:15 p.m.



The vehicle’s license plate was registered to an address connected to a nearby residence. The driver allegedly had an outstanding Michigan Department of Corrections Warrant and an outstanding Warrant with Livingston County, and was considered armed and dangerous.



Police called in a K-9 unit to assist from the Lansing area. After the man was followed to his residence, it was discovered there was a juvenile living in the home and multiple dogs on the property.



The man was taken into custody. No word yet on his identity or information related to the outstanding warrants.



This story is ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available.