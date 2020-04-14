Police Investigating Break-In Unadilla Store

April 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Suspects are being sought in connection with a break-in at the Unadilla Store.



The incident is being handled by Michigan State Police. Troopers responded around 3am Monday to the store located on Unadilla Road in Gregory. The suspect or suspects broke the glass front door to gain entry. The front door was boarded up and a sign was out stating the store was temporarily closed Monday. Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Mike Baker told the Livingston Daily that the suspect or suspects stole the cash drawer and attempted to break into an ATM but were unsuccessful. Police were attempting to locate security footage. It’s unclear if the latest incident is tied to a similar one that occurred in February as the investigation is continuing.



Unadilla Township Police Chief David Russell told WHMI they are working with MSP in the event that earlier break-in might be related but they are handling this particular case. Facebook photo.