Authorities Investigate 'Suspicious Death' in White Oak Township

October 16, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Authorities are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman in White Oak Township, located about 7 miles south of downtown Webberville.



According to our reporting partners at WILX News 10 in Lansing, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office began their investigation around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 in the area of Iosco Road between Brogan Road and Searls Road.



The woman's name and the details surrounding her death have not yet been released.



WILX reports that forensics and undercover officers were present in the area. A link to the updated story from WILX is provided.