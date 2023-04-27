Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Green Oak Township

April O'Neil/news@WHMI.com



Officers with the Green Oak Township Police Department are conducting a "Suspicious Death Investigation" after discovering the body of a deceased woman on Tuesday, April 25th.



According to the media release, police were dispatched to the Pine Knoll Apartment complex off McNally Road in Green Oak Township on a report of a female who was found unresponsive.



The 911 caller stated the woman was lying in a grassy area between two apartment buildings.



When officers arrived, they located the deceased 47-year-old woman, at which point they initiated to investigate her death a suspicious.



The cause of death is currently unknown and the woman's identity has not yet been released out of respect for the family.



Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Matthew Hughes with the Green Oak Police Department at 810-231-9626, ext 240.