Police Investigate Motorcycle Crash in Howell

April 12, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





On Tuesday April 11th, shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers from the Howell Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of N. Michigan Ave. and Victoria Park Dr. for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash.



Upon arrival, officers began closure of the roadway for investigation while medical responders provided medical aid to the motorists involved in the crash.



Initial information indicates that a 27-year-old man from the Howell area was improperly operating a motorcycle northbound in the southbound lane of N. Michigan Ave., passing traffic congestion, when he struck a vehicle entering the southbound lane that was operated by a 28-year-old Howell man.



The area of the crash was closed for approximately 4 hours for investigation and clean up of the scene.



The motorcyclist was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



The Howell Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit.



The Howell Police Department was assisted by Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Howell Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and Survival Flight.



The incident comes one day after a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday afternoon in front of the Log Cabin Restaurant in Genoa Township that claimed the life of 38-year-old James Hooks of Milford.