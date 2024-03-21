Stolen Credit Card Transactions Connected to Hamburg Twp. Thefts

March 21, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Credit card transactions made at several stores in Wayne County have been connected to recent thefts from vehicles parked in residential neighborhoods of Hamburg Township.



On Wednesday, March 20, multiple vehicle thefts were reported in the area of Strawberry Lake Road, including the Bob White Beach/Pine Bluff neighborhood.



According to footage from neighborhood watch cameras, at least three suspects were present during the evening hours, checking vehicles near residents' driveways. One suspect wearing a Halloween mask attempted to make entry into two vehicles, and two more suspects made entry into another SUV.



Deputy Director of Public Safety Dariusz Nisenbaum told WHMI the suspects were checking car doors and entering cars that were found to be unlocked. A backpack containing an HP Chrome Book that was taken from one of the vehicles was recovered from the side of Bob White Beach Blvd.



A total of 3 credit cards that were stolen from separate cars were used to attempt purchases at several stores in Wayne County, including one transaction that was successful.



The Hamburg Township Police Department reminds residents to lock their cars and leave exterior lights on at night.



The investigation is ongoing and any information or video footage pertaining to the incident should be forwarded to Investigator Kim Leeds at kleeds@hamburg.mi.us.