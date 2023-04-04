Police Investigate Hardware Store Robbery in Highland Twp

April 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police are looking for two suspects involved in the recent robbery of a hardware store in Highland Township.



According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened last Wednesday at Peter’s True Value Hardware near Milford. The incident occurred during the afternoon hours when the store was open.



The two men entered the store donned in hoodies and masks, taking at least $4,000 dollars worth of merchandise, including two cement saws. They were seen leaving the scene in a silver car.



The suspects may be connected to other crimes in the area.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4951.