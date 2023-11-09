Police Investigate Alleged Check Fraud at Brighton Market

November 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Green Oak Township Police Department is asking for information pertaining to a man who allegedly passed a fraudulent check in Brighton.



On Tuesday, Nov. 7th, officers responded to the Brighton Market off E. Grand River Avenue on reports of Check Fraud. The actual incident at the Market occurred a few days earlier, on Saturday, November 4th.



The suspect (pictured) walked into the market in a McDonalds t-shirt and claimed to be an employee at one of the restaurant’s Brighton locations.



At the check-out counter, the suspect allegedly passed a fraudulent "paycheck" in the amount of $659.35 and left the scene in a black Nissan Rogue with an unknown plate.



Anyone with information on the suspect in question is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (810) 231-9626 ext. 240.