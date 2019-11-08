Authorities Seek Man Impersonating Police Officer

November 8, 2019

There’s a man impersonating a police officer in the Livingston County area.



A post on the MSP mobile app says the incident occurred around 9:45am Friday when a person claiming to be a Michigan State Police trooper made a traffic stop on an individual who was driving a commercial vehicle in the area of Layton and Fowlerville Roads in Handy Township. Police say when asked for his identification and business card, the individual fled the scene. The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s to early 30’s standing between 5’10” and 6 feet tall and heavy set, weighing 220-230 pounds with no facial hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored uniform, a dark hat, sunglasses, a silver badge and a name tag that possibly says “Smith”. The suspect was also wearing a duty belt with a radio and handcuffs but no gun was seen. Police say the man was driving a 2008-2010 Chevy Tahoe model of a dark color with no decals. The vehicle had spotlights and emergency lights in the grill and windshield but no overhead lights. There was no push bar on the front of the vehicle.



Anyone with information about the incident or the individual is being asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440. (JM)