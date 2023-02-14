Police Identify Victims In MSU Shooting

February 14, 2023

April O'Neil / Jessica Mathews / news@WHMI.com



Police have identified the victims in the shooting at Michigan State University.



The victims were identified as Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson of Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner of Clawson.



Verner was a junior from Clawson studying integrated biology and anthropology. She was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School.



Fraser was a sophomore who attended Grosse Pointe South High School. He was president of Michigan State's chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.



Anderson was a junior who graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School and planned to be a pediatrician.



Before 9pm Monday evening, 43-year-old Anthony McRae open-fired at an academic building and later moved to a nearby student union, a popular gathering spot for students to eat or study. McRae shot and killed himself shortly after.



McRae shot five other students who are currently in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.



Police have not yet identified McRae's connection to the university, a motive, or his affiliation with students or employees. They say he had ties to Ewing Township, New Jersey, but had not lived in the area for several years.



In June of 2019, McRae plead not guilty to a concealed weapons charge. Federal authorities have been called to help process McRae's criminal history and several crime scenes located throughout East Lansing.



All MSU classes, sporting events, and campus activities have been canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.