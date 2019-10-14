Police Identify Man Thought To Be At Fault In Alcohol-Related Crash

October 14, 2019

The Fowlerville man who police say caused a head-on crash Friday evening has been released from the hospital.



18-year-old Michael Meyer of Fowlerville was taken to Providence Park Hospital in Novi with what were described as life-threatening injuries after the crash, which occurred around 7:15 Friday night at the intersection of Highland Road and Hickory Hills Blvd. in Oceola Township. But according to an update from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Meyer was released yesterday.



A preliminary investigation indicated he was operating a 2013 Subaru Legacy in the left hand turn lane of westbound Highland Road when he struck a 2013 Ford Explorer head on as it was at a complete stop with its turn signal on waiting to turn left onto Hickory Hills Blvd. The driver of the Explorer, a 41-year-old Howell woman, was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital with minor injuries. She was last listed in stable condition.



The Sheriff’s office says alcohol appears to be a factor while speed remains under investigation. The Howell resident was wearing her seatbelt while Meyer was not. The intersection was closed for approximately 2 ½ hours while the crash was investigated. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. (JK)