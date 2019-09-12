Police Escorted Rally Will Raise Funds For Area Families In Need

September 12, 2019

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a police escort as you drive through town, then an event this weekend in Brighton will give you that chance, plus an opportunity to raise money for those in need.



The 1st Annual Drive to Survive will take place Saturday starting at noon at Brighton High School. All of the proceeds will benefit the Fund a Life Foundation, which provides financial grants to individuals and families experiencing life-altering hardships, mostly related to medical issues.



The 50-car rally will be escorted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Brighton Police through parts of Brighton, Hartland, Milford, and ending at The Lingenfelter Collection in Green Oak Township, a world renowned private car collection with more than 200 classic, exotic and sports cars. Every participant in the rally will be able to have 1-hour access to this private collection once the event concludes. Drive to Survive is the brainchild of Brighton High School student Adrian Kozakov, who says he was inspired to help Fund a Life, after meeting its founder Mark Howell, Brighton High School’s soccer coach.



The planned route for Saturday’s rally flows through Brighton, the GM Proving Grounds and Milford areas. After the rally and private tour of the Lingenfelter Collection, there will be a social gathering at Bar None. The cost to participate is $100 to be guaranteed a spot in the event, with passengers and additional $50. But only 50 spots are available and Kozakov said they were well past filling half of them. He’s hoping to raise $10,000 with the event, and says for that to be possible; they’ll need some additional donations as well. You’ll find full details through the link below. (JK)



Pictured left to right: Kozakov, Brighton Deputy Chief Craig Flood and Mark Howell.