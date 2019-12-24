Police Continue To Investigate Fatal US-23 Crash

Details are being released about the fatal crash that closed down US-23 Monday for more than five hours.



Green oak Township Police say that they were dispatched at 8:47am along with the fire department to a report of an injury crash on US-23 between Silver Lake Road and Lee Road. Officers were advised that a northbound pickup truck had crossed the median and struck a southbound semi-truck. Upon arrival, responding personnel found that a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck had been traveling north on US-23 and crossed the median, traveling into the cable barrier and striking a 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor and trailer that was traveling southbound. After striking the semi-tractor the pickup truck was pushed back into the median, coming to rest on its side, entrapping the driver.



The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Duane Arthur Buers of Whitmore Lake, was pronounced as deceased at the scene by first responders. Prior to crossing the median and subsequent crash with the southbound semi-tractor, Buers had been involved in another collision on northbound US23 with a 2016 Ford F250, being operated by a 41-year-old South Lyon man. Police say the investigation into the circumstances of the entire incident continues.



No other parties involved in this incident sustained injuries that required emergency medical care. Green Oak Township Police were assisted at the scene by the Green Oak Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Livingston County Sheriff, Livingston County EMS, MDOT and Livingston Central Dispatch. (JK)



Picture courtesy of Green Oak Township Police.