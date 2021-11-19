MSP Say Oceola Township Couple Found Slain Inside Their Home

November 19, 2021

By Jon King



Michigan State Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred early this morning at an Oceola Township home.



Troopers were dispatched to 1263 Maple Leaf Lane in response to a 911 call for an active threat complaint at 7:16am. When troopers arrived on scene, they observed a subject still on the phone with 911 exiting the residence who advised them he was involved with the complaint.



Upon further investigation, troopers located the bodies of a couple, identified as 75-year-old Dale Dormanen, and his wife, 79-year-old Joan Dormanen. The 22-year-old suspect, who has been identified by neighbors as the couple’s grandson, was arrested and taken into custody. One of those neighbors, Rose Kopja, witnessed the arrest and while the circumstances surrounding the deaths were not released, Kopja told WHMI;“Something very bad happened over there,” calling the grandson “a troubled young man” based on “other situations that have occurred.”



The MSP mobile crime lab is on the scene and officials say additional details will be provided at a later date.



