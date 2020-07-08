Police Chase Suspect Skips Out On Court Hearing

July 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A bench warrant has been issued for an Ingham County man who was arrested in Fowlerville in May following a high speed police chase.



22-year Dustin Lee Sweet was charged with multiple counts for the May 5th incident including fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended license, heroin possession and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Sweet had been chased by authorities from Lansing after he was spotted by a Michigan State Police Trooper who recognized him as the same suspect who had fled from a previous traffic stop.



The chase reached speeds of 98 miles per hour as Sweet led police from Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing to Okemos Road onto eastbound I-96. Sweet got off the freeway at the M-52 exit near Webberville and proceeded onto Grand River into Fowlerville, where he turned south onto Grand Avenue. The chase finally came to an end after troopers used their cars to block him in on the I-96 overpass, where he was taken into custody without further incident.



On Tuesday, Sweet failed to show up in 53rd District Court for a scheduled probable cause conference, prompting Judge Shauna Murphy to revoke his bond and issue a bench warrant for his arrest. Sweet also faces charges in Ingham County on a variety of charges including illegal possession of a knife, furnishing a false identity to a police officer and fleeing from police.