Police Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle Ends With Arrests

May 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com.





Three male subjects from Grand Rapids are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle and police chase Tuesday evening.



Shortly before 6pm, Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a 2017 Ford Escape that was reported stolen out of Kentwood, Michigan. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle exited from I-96 onto Spencer Road in Brighton Township before traveling into the City Of Brighton. The vehicle then came to a stop and three occupants all fled on foot.



The Sheriff’s Office says all three subjects were taken into custody after subsequent foot chases. The driver was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile male from Grand Rapids. The passengers were identified as a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old, both also from Grand Rapids.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Brighton City Police Department and the Michigan State Police Brighton Post.



Charges of resisting and obstructing are being sought for all three subjects, as well as fleeing and eluding for the driver.