Man Arrested After Police Chase

October 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was arrested following a police chase involving multiple agencies on Friday that ended in Pinckney.



The Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City after a vehicle pursuit.



At approximately 10am, Livingston County Law Enforcement was advised of a dangerous driver, possibly in the Fowlerville area. There were several 911 calls to Central Dispatch regarding the subject. Eventually, the subject traveled south and ended up heading west on M-36 near Busch's Supermarket in Pinckney.



Callers were reporting the vehicle was driving toward oncoming traffic and failing to maintain its own lane. Police say 911 calls to Central Dispatch continued to flow in.



A Pinckney Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion. The driver refused to stop and due to the extreme danger to the public, Pinckney Police initiated a pursuit. The pursuit continued through Pinckney and west along M-36 into Unadilla Township.



Unadilla Township Police responded to assist and deployed stop-sticks striking all four tires. That action by police caused the vehicle to slow down and the driver crashed into trees on Livermore. The driver was arrested by police and transferred to St. Joseph Hospital – Chelsea for evaluation. Multiple police agencies were on scene to assist.



Pinckney Police Chief Jeffrey Garrison says this case demonstrates their excellent law enforcement partnership and great teamwork between agencies. He says the collaboration allowed them to safely stop the vehicle and prevent serious injuries to the driver, residents, and officers.



Pinckney Police were assisted by Unadilla Township Police, Hamburg Township Police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Chief Garrison reports that the Pinckney Police will be seeking charges through the Livingston County Prosecutor’s office of driving under influence, possession of narcotics, and fleeing and eluding police.