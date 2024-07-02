Police Chase Ends With Crash On Grand River

July 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A police chase ended with a crash in front of the Kohl’s department store in Genoa Township this afternoon.



It happened around 2:45pm and authorities from multiple agencies were on scene, including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI everything is very preliminary at this point but it appears as though the male suspect was on a bit of a crime spree.



It started in Ingham County with the suspect breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle, leading to a chase. It’s unclear how that ended but there was a separate carjacking with another vehicle and another chase ensued.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office entered the pursuit in the Fowlerville area. Murphy said stop sticks were deployed, with the suspect making it all the way down Grand River to Lake Chemung before he hit another car head-on. The truck had significant front-end damage.



The suspect was turned over to Ingham County authorities. He was hospitalized with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.