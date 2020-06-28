Police Say Chase Ends In Howell As Suspect Shoots Himself

June 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





A fleeing felony suspect led police on a multi-county police chase that ended in Howell Saturday with the man reportedly shooting himself to death.



Michigan State Police in Lansing say at approximately 9:20am, MSP and other law enforcement agencies located a suspect vehicle after a B.O.L. was broadcast of a male believed to be involved in an attempted homicide in the Cadillac area that was being investigated by the Cadillac Police Department. The Cadillac News says authorities there identified him as Nathan Hornback, who was wanted for shooting another man. The paper says the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.



Police located the suspect vehicle in Clinton County on S/B US-127 and a pursuit ensued into Livingston County where the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office joined in. Officers utilized a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle, which came to rest on M-59 just east off Curzon Court in Howell. PIT stands for Pursuit Intervention Technique, by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.



MSP says the 41-year-old male suspect exited his vehicle, walked towards the side of the road and shot and killed himself. No civilians were involved and no police officers were injured.



The investigation is ongoing by multiple police agencies. M-59 was closed for several hours while they investigated.