Two Injured After Police Chase & Crash

January 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two people were hospitalized after leading police on a pursuit and crashing a stolen vehicle Monday.



Shortly after 11am, Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies on eastbound I-96 attempted to stop a 2014 Kia Forte that was reported stolen out of Lansing. The vehicle failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and was passing vehicles on the shoulder of eastbound I-96.



The Office says deputies pursued the vehicle, which ultimately tried to exit at Kensington Road and was traveling too fast. The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned. The driver and passenger were entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. Both were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in stable but serious condition.



The driver was identified as a 35-year-old Williamston resident, who was wanted out of several jurisdictions including the United States Marshall's Service.



The passenger was identified as a 40-year-old Mancelona resident, who was also wanted out of several jurisdictions within the states of Michigan and Indiana.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Brighton Police Department, Michigan State Police, Livingston County EMS, and the Brighton Area Fire Authority.



The case remains under investigation.