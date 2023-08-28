Police Chase Breaking & Entering Suspect into Howell Township

August 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The suspect of a breaking and entering incident was chased by police into Howell Township and arrested Sunday evening.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Eager Rd and Highland Rd in Oceola Township to assist the Howell City Police Department with a vehicle pursuit of a breaking and entering suspect.



Deputies took over the lead on the pursuit and continued it through Howell and Cohoctah Townships with speeds reaching 70 mph.



As the vehicle turned South on Oak Grove Rd near Sanford Rd a PIT maneuver was performed by a Sheriff Deputy.



After the PIT maneuver, the suspect vehicle was facing North and rammed a Sheriff's vehicle. The vehicle was blocked in. The driver, a 48-year-old Howell man, was found with a bladed weapon. He was taken in custody with the use of a Sheriff Canine and Taser.



The chase and arrest occurred in front of a nearby gas station, and a person nearby took video of the suspect's vehicle being stopped by officers (link provided).



The suspected was turned over to the Howell Police Department and transported to St Joseph Mercy hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



Charges will be requested through the Livingston County Prosecutors Office by both the Howell City Police and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies were assisted by the Howell Police Department and Livingston County Ambulance.