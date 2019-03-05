Police Arrest Suspect Wanted For Racist Graffiti

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a vandalism incident in which racist graffiti was spray-painted on two church buildings.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old Brighton Township man on February 27th in connection with the vandalism at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Oceola Township. The church's property was vandalized at two locations with spray painted graffiti the week of February 18th. The vandal wrote “white devil” on one building, and “honky” on another. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was arraigned at the 53rd District Court in Howell on two counts of malicious destruction of property and a $5,000 cash surety bond was set.



The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time due to an open investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says it is working in conjunction with other Livingston County agencies and St. John's Catholic Church on the investigation. (JM)