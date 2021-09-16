Police Arrest S. Lyon Man For Carjacking & Robbery

September 16, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A South Lyon man is jailed after police say he carjacked and robbed someone in a Lyon Township grocery store parking lot.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at 11:56 Wednesday night to the South Lyon Police Department, where a man reported that he had been robbed while in the Kroger parking lot at Eight Mile and Pontiac Trail.



Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old Northville resident, told them he was sitting inside his car when an unknown man approached the driver's side door and asked for a ride. When the victim declined, he said the man walked to the passenger-side door, opened it and brandished a pocket knife. He then reportedly ordered the victim to drive to a nearby credit union and withdraw $1,800. The victim said he was only able to give him $500.



After providing the money, the victim said the suspect ordered him to drive to a Novi apartment building, where he exited the vehicle. The victim then drove to the South Lyon Police Department.



Novi Police were provided a description of the suspect and a short time later arrested a 21-year-old South Lyon man. He was jailed pending the issuance of charges.