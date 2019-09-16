Police Appreciation Picnic Set Saturday In Fenton

September 16, 2019

The public is invited to express their gratitude for law enforcement and build positive connections with police officers at a community event in Fenton this weekend.



The 4th annual Police Appreciation Picnic will be held at Wind Walker Farms this Saturday, September 21st from 3:30-8pm. The event is free and will have live music, a bounce house, food, games and a K-9 Demonstration. Donations will assist the group, COPS, which stands for Concern Over Police Safety. Organizer Herman Ferguson says he began the organization to combat what he calls an “anti-police sentiment” and foster healthy relationships between citizens and officers.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says while the picnic is designed as a thank you for officers and their families, non-law enforcement personnel are strongly encouraged to attend and have an opportunity to than the men and women who “put on the uniform every day and work in your community.” Additional information about the event and beneficiary organization can be found through the link below. (JK)