Police: Howell Man Intentionally Jumped From Freeway Overpass

March 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police say a man intentionally jumped from a freeway overpass this morning and was struck and killed by a vehicle in Howell Township.



Michigan State Police Troopers responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash on westbound I-96 at M-59 at around 6:30am.



Police say preliminary investigation shows that a 32-year-old Howell man intentionally jumped from the overpass and was struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Westbound I-96 was shut down for roughly two hours for investigation. Vehicles were re-routed off the freeway to M-59 - resulting in major back-ups during the morning commute.



All lanes finally re-opened around 8:40am. However, residual back-ups remained due to a large amount of traffic coming through the area.