Plumber's Smoke Test Prompts Call to Howell Area Fire Department

September 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Area Fire Department reports its B Shift, along with Automatic Mutual Aid from Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS responded Tuesday morning to the 100 block of North State Street for a reported structure fire, smoke in the basement.



According to the department, no visible evidence of a fire from the outside, but HAFD did encounter light smoke conditions within the structure and discovered the origin of the smoke to be in the basement.



Further investigation determined a local plumber contractor was conducting a smoke test in an adjacent occupancy, and that smoke migrated into the reporting party's structure.



HAFD remained on-scene to ventilate the remaining smoke and odor conditions, and released all other responding resources.



No injuries or property damage were reported.



The HAFD would like to recognize the occupants of the involved structure for their quick decision to call 9-1-1 and to immediately evacuate the structure, and alert adjacent occupancies and occupants.