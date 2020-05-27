Plots Available For Northfield Township Community Garden

May 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Northfield Township is reaching out to the community as the growing season gets underway.



The Northfield Township Community Garden was established to provide a gardening area to residents that may not have the space otherwise. The Community Garden is located at 9142 Main Street in Whitmore Lake and plots are currently available. Each garden plot is 4’ x 8’ at a height of about 12 inches. Taller plots may be available for those with physical impairments. There is a $10 usage fee per garden plot. Officials say the usage fee is to help cover the costs of maintaining the Community Garden, such as supplying mulch, soil, compost, water buckets and hand tools; purchasing building materials to construct and/or repair the garden boxes; and paying for lawn care services and any other maintenance that may be required. The township further reminds that produce grown in the Community Garden is for personal use by those who maintain the plots.



Those interested in maintaining a plot this year are asked to send a message to ntcommunitygarden@gmail.com with their name, contact information, and number of plots desired. Depending on interest, the number of plots available per person/group could be limited.