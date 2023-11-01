Paving Project On Pleasant Valley Road

A paving project in Brighton Township could result in delays for motorists this week and early next.



Work is scheduled to begin today on Pleasant Valley Road from Spencer Road to Waycross Street, at the end of the pavement.



The project involves the top layer paving of asphalt and related shoulder work.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Pleasant Valley Road will remain open but under flag control and motorists should consider an alternate route during construction.



The project is scheduled to be completed by next Wednesday, November 8th, weather permitting.