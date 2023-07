Pleasant Street to Close Wednesday in Argentine Twp.

July 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Genesee County Road Commission will perform surface maintenance on Pleasant Street in Argentine Township for the majority of the day on Wednesday, July 26.



The Commission says Pleasant Street will be closed to thru traffic between Harper Street and Silver Lake Road from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



All roadwork is weather dependent.



Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.