Plea Set For Suspects Charged With Passing Counterfeit Bills In Fenton

July 18, 2019

A plea hearing is set next month for two suspects arrested for passing counterfeit money in Fenton.



20-year-old Robert Taylor and 22-year-old Eddie Simmons, both residents of Jackson, were charged in Genesee County’s 67th District Court with multiple counts of passing counterfeit $100 bills at various businesses in Fenton in April. Court records show that their cases were bound over to circuit court, where they are expected to enter pleas in the case on August 5th. Taylor and Simmons were arrested following an investigation by Fenton Police after receiving reports that two adult males were passing counterfeit $100 bills on April 24th in at least four different businesses on Silver Parkway. Several counterfeit bills were passed in exchange for gift cards.



If sentenced as currently charged, Taylor and Simmons face up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine. (JK)