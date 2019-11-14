Plea Negotiations Extended Again In Child Porn Case

November 14, 2019

A Livingston County man facing child pornography charges has again had his plea negotiations extended.



31-year-old Kevin Porter of Fowlerville was charged by federal prosecutors in February with production and attempted production of child pornography and enticement of a minor. His attorneys and prosecutors have been engaged in negotiations for a possible plea in the case since early in the summer, with deadlines adjourned at least four times. The latest cut-off for the talks is December 10th.



The charges followed a raid of his home on Valentine’s Day by the FBI after the mother of a 13-year-old Detroit girl contacted police after finding nude images of her daughter that had been sent to a man, later determined to be Porter. Using the girl’s phone, FBI agents determined Porter had been talking with girl on the TextNow smartphone app which uses Wi-Fi to avoid phone bill records. A check of their conversations indicated Porter had initiated the discussion in which the girl made clear that she was just 13 years old. He then is alleged to have proceeded in pressuring her to meet up for sex and then to send him sexually explicit photos.



After authorities say he sent her a naked photo of himself, the girl responded with a nude photo. He continued to pressure into meeting for sex, at one point giving his full name and that he drove a Hyundai. Agents then used Secretary of State records to locate Porter’s residence in Fowlerville. During the Valentine’s Day raid they found the phone used during the conversation.



Court records indicate if no plea is reached December 10th, a motion deadline will be set for January 10th after which a trial date would presumably be scheduled. If convicted, Porter could face up to life in prison. (JK)