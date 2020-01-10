Plea Negotiations Extended 6th Time In Child Porn Case

January 10, 2020

A Livingston County man facing child pornography charges has again had his plea negotiations extended.



31-year-old Kevin Porter of Fowlerville was charged by federal prosecutors in February of 2019 with production and attempted production of child pornography and enticement of a minor. His attorneys and prosecutors have been engaged in negotiations for a possible plea in the case since early last summer, with deadlines adjourned at least six times. The latest cut-off for the talks is February 18th. In its motion to extend the negotiations, the government indicated that defense counsel needed additional time to adequately review discovery material and plea offers. It also referenced medical leave as an extenuating circumstance.



The charges followed a raid of Porter’s home last Valentine’s Day by the FBI after the mother of a 13-year-old Detroit girl contacted police when she found nude images of her daughter that had been sent to a man, later determined to be Porter. Using the girl’s phone, FBI agents determined Porter had been talking with girl on a smartphone app to avoid phone records. A check of their conversations indicated Porter initiated the discussion in which the girl made clear that she was just 13 years old. Police say he then pressured her to meet up for sex and to send him sexually explicit photos. After authorities say he sent her a naked photo of himself, the girl responded with a nude photo.



He continued to press for a meeting, giving his full name and that he drove a Hyundai. Agents then used Secretary of State records to locate Porter’s residence in Fowlerville. During the Valentine’s Day raid they found the phone used during the conversation. If convicted, Porter could face up to life in prison. (JK)