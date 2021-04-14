Plea Deal Possible For Man Who Threatened Slotkin & Stabenow

April 14, 2021

By Jon King





A potential plea deal is being negotiated for a former Livingston County resident charged with making threats against Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Senator Debbie Stabenow as well as a separate gun charge.



63-year-old Daniel Thompson, formerly of Gregory but now living in Harrison, was charged in February with three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider.



The Michigan Attorney General’s office alleges that Thompson left threatening messages for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Jan. 5 from Livingston County and made vulgar and threatening remarks in a phone conversation with a member of Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s office on Jan. 19th from Clare County. A third charge alleges Thompson made a previous threatening call to Rep. Slotkin from Livingston County on April 30th of 2020.



He was also charged with Brandishing a Firearm in Public following an incident January 23rd in which Thompson is alleged to have lifted up his jacket and showed he had a gun on his person while inside the Marathon Gas Station on Burkhart Road in Howell Township.



At a pretrial hearing on Monday, Thompson’s attorney Marcus Wilcox asked for an adjournment, indicated that a “universal plea” was in the works on the Livingston County charges as well as the other charges Thompson faces in Clare County. A new pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 10th.