Pinckney Village & Childcare Facility At Odds Over Playground

September 5, 2024

Yet another extension has been granted for the operator of a childcare facility that’s been at odds with the Village of Pinckney over a playground that was originally required to be put in roughly two decades ago.



The Planning Commission met Wednesday night and held more discussion regarding For Kids’ Sake Early Learning Center, located at 125 East Unadilla Street. It was started in 2005 at Community Congregational Church by CEO/Executive Director Julie Amy. She moved to a location outside of the Village after four years but maintained a summer program at the church. Amy later proceeded with re-opening a full-time childcare business at the location but has failed to comply with ordinance requirements for years.



A memo states ZBA approval from 2005 was contingent on Amy being compliant with representations made regarding installing a playground, fencing, and landscaping but none took place within a year or the past 18 years - thus nullifying approvals so she needed to go through the special land use process.



Various approvals were granted over the years with contingencies, including a playground, but nothing came to fruition and various deadlines came and went.



The Planning Commission granted Special Land Use approval and waived a requirement for further site plan review last November. That was contingent on the installation of a playground – with approved fencing and landscaping - to be installed no later than July 1st, 2024.



At a July 1st Planning Commission meeting – the deadline - Amy requested another extension stating that grant funding was pursued for a playground but not awarded and they couldn’t afford the $50,000 cost. The Commission granted another extension for Amy to to complete the conditions of the special land use to September 1st.



A memo from the Zoning Administrator dated September 4th states that no application for a land use permit to build the playground was submitted, nor an application for a variance. It stated that if guidelines are followed, and the applicant is willing to work with staff, the requirements can be met fairly easily. The memo further stated that Amy was informed the Village would not require that level of detail and work to be done for a cost of $50,000. The requirement is for 100-feet per child.



Some parents spoke during call to the public to defend Amy and the level of care provided - maintaining the ordinance requirements pose an undue burden on the businesses and need an overhaul. One said they couldn’t afford tuition if rates went up due to the cost of the playground, while another said she would help with fundraising efforts if needed.



Amy addressed the Commission during the meeting, on occasion out of turn, saying she’s being buried in paperwork. She cited state requirements and felt that other playgrounds in the community or the Lakeland Trail should be able to be used instead of constructing a new one. Amy said she expressed this August that she would be willing to put in a sandbox and a little playhouse but admitted it did not meet ordinance requirements – adding when she didn’t hear back, she didn’t do anything.



Amy went on to tell Commissioners that she has other business opportunities in other communities and might consider relocating, further stating she’s been operating “no problem” and also questioned the need for fencing. Amy requested another pause of at least 90-days for ordinance revisions to better align with state regulations, and consider a variance or waiver.



When she was informed by email of being non-compliant and not fulfilling obligations, Amy stated “darn right I haven’t because I don’t see the value…I understand the rules but think there’s a huge missed opportunity”. She added state licensing rules don’t align with the Village ordinance.



Amy also cited undue hardship and harassment, saying “could you quit messing with my head over this…could you?” She went on to say “Keep screwing with my head, keep screwing with me…this is a financial and mental hardship”.



Secretary Deborah Grischke stated a lot of information was provided and she was feeling a little personally attacked as a board and group. She said she didn’t think that’s a great way to have resolution on issues and felt there are more beneficial ways to approach discussions related to the ordinance and various aspects.



The Commission ultimately voted to have an ad-hoc committee review Village ordinance and potentially make updates if needed, and extend the special land use until that work is complete. However, it was reiterated that the site plan expires in November and there is no valid special land use. It was also noted the Village has not attempted to shut down the business.



Detailed information about the agenda item and timeline is available on the Village website. That link is provided.



