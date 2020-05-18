Playground Kickoff Canceled Due To COVID-19

May 18, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





There will be no kickoff event for the Imagination Station Playground in Brighton this year, with uncertainty that it will be open this year at all.



According to City Council Member Renee Pettengill, who is in charge of coordinating volunteer activities at the playground, due to the COVID-19 virus it has been decided not to hold the event. The kickoff was to have been held Saturday, May 9th, but was cancelled due to concerns over safe distancing, stay-at-home and other restrictions placed by the state stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Pettengill says it’s uncertain at this point whether the playground will open at all this year. Attempts to re-seal it last fall, as required by the state due to an old arsenic contamination problem, were also stymied when two rainouts stopped scheduled re-sealing efforts.