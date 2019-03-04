Plans Moving Forward For Proposed Senior Housing In Hamburg Twp.

Preliminary plans have been approved for a senior housing development proposed in Hamburg Township.



Project plans propose a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care units to be constructed in the Village Center area on a 6.5-acre site, located off of the east side of the Veterans Memorial Parkway. The parcel was purchased by the township through the state tax sale in the summer of 2016. The township’s Planning Commission held a public hearing Thursday, though no community members attended to speak for or against the project.



Commissioners then reviewed the preliminary site plan for the development, which is being called the Village Center Senior Housing. While some suggestions were made to amend components of the plan, one such issue being parking, commissioners commented to say thus far it’s a job well done by project leaders. Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval. Many commented that the Hamburg Township area is in need of senior housing, noting the region’s lack thereof and aging population. Township Planner Scott Pacheco also noted that there are plans to connect the facility to resources like the township's Senior Center.



Speaking to the project’s time frame, applicant Sam Martin and development team Lapham Associates say they are “very accelerated” in the process. They hope to break ground in late spring or early summer. The group was selected in January by the township’s Board of Trustees, following their distribution of a request for proposals. The RFP sought a purchaser and development team to construct, operate, manage and provide senior housing facilities on the site. (DK)