Plans Being Finalized for Brighton's Destination Stars Hollow Event

July 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A lot more planning is going into Brighton's Destination Stars Hollow event, which unexpectedly drew tens of thousands of people to the city last year.



Civic Events coordinator Patty Thomas updated city council Tuesday, saying organizers have secured multiple shuttle locations and other services this time around.



"They're going to use MJR, the Courtyard by Mariott, Meijer, Spencer Road Park-N-Ride, and they even have the Lake Trust corporate offices on old U.S. 23," she said.



"They have hired a company to handle all of the trash. That was a big concern last year. It was more people than we had expected, and there was not enough people to help. It's the same company that does a lot of the events downtown, specifically Taste of Brighton. They do a great job."



Thomas says upwards of 75 volunteers already have signed up and there will be more port-a-potties for the two-and-a-half day event, which will shut down Main Street that weekend.



"The Farmers' Market will be there on Saturday morning. They have 40 vendors that are staying over. They've decided they want to stay past 2pm, and they'll stay until Sunday. Some of them will be leaving, but then they'll be filled in with some food vendors," she said. "They're going to have cooling stations, tables and chairs, and a first aid station."



"Main Street is going to remain closed Saturday night into Sunday, the applicant said it was easier and the business owners preferred that."



Destination Stars Hollow is scheduled September 19-21.



"Friday night is a VIP event only. It's limited to 3,000 tickets, which is less than a typical Ladies Night, so we're not assisting with them at all. No road closures. They will be at The Amp with a tent for registration and things," Thomas added.



Photo courtesy of the Destination Start Hollow website linked below.