Plans Approved For Masonite Industrial Building

July 5, 2019

Project plans have been approved for a manufacturing corporation seeking to construct an industrial building in Genoa Township.



Masonite Corporation manufactures, stores, and distributes pocket door frames and architectural wood doors. The company owns property located at 5665 Sterling Drive which is off of Dorr Road, south of Grand River, and plans to build a 59,400-square-foot facility to “accommodate expansion space needed to meet industry demand”. Masonite owns three parcels on Sterling Drive. Their current facility, which is said to be at capacity, is located on the property’s north parcel. Project plans call for construction of the new building on the other two parcels, both of which are vacant.



The new facility is not expected to produce excessive traffic, noise, smoke, fumes or odors. It also is not expected to impact the area’s natural environment. A special use permit due to the building’s size, an environmental impact assessment and a site plan for the project were all unanimously approved by Genoa Township’s Board of Trustees at a recent meeting.



A representative for the project’s contracting company, Schonsheck Inc., told township leaders that after the move, the current structure on the north parcel will likely be held and eventually leased out or sold, but noted that no official decision has been made yet in that regard. He added that the business is “excited to stay in Genoa Township”. (DK)