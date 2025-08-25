Planning & Zoning Workshop For Genoa Township Residents

August 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming workshop aims to educate Genoa Township residents about how planning and zoning actually works.



The “Planning and Zoning for Everyone” Workshop is set for Wednesday, September 10th at 6:30pm at the township hall off Dorr Road.



At a recent board meeting, Supervisor Kevin Spicher reported that 33 people have signed up for the course. He said it’s an excellent learning opportunity for residents to learn the ins-and-outs of zoning so instead of complaining about why something was done, people will understand the township doesn’t always have a say in what happens.



Spicher gave Chipotle as an example, saying no one knew that was coming until that moment. He said technically, the Planning Commission approved a drive-thru service instead of a coffee shop service. It’s part of a muti-tenant building off Latson Road by Grand River and the new car wash. Spicher added “we don’t get to pick winners and losers, if they meet the zoning, then that’s that”.



In addition to the featured presentation, there will be a town hall style question and answer session to make sure residents get the relevant information they need to provide informed input to the master plan.



Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP. That link is provided.