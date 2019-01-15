Seminar To Help Senior Citizens Plan For The Future

January 15, 2019

An upcoming panel discussion aims to help senior citizens plan for the future.



The event is planned on Wednesday, February 6th from 5 to 7pm at the Howell Senior Center located at 925 W Grand River. The panel discussion is for senior citizens but can also include adult children of seniors. The panel discussion will feature several speakers who will provide clarification to local seniors on misconceptions or confusions they often see in the community. Attendees should RSVP and are encouraged to bring questions as time is being set aside for questions and answers from seniors and family members regarding services. Yaja Reffitt with St. Joseph Mercy Palliative and Hospice tells WHMI they want to be able to provide clarification to seniors on misconceptions they may have been hearing throughout the community and address any fears or concerns they have about their future.



The panel includes:

Glenn Matecun- Estate Planning Attorney

Yaja Reffitt- St. Joseph Mercy Palliative and Hospice

Kait Lewis- Willows Rehab and Assisted Living Marketing

Kevin Mondloch- Borek Jennings- Acute Loss Planner

Lisa Kobasic- St. Joseph Mercy Homecare Services

Lisa Tam- REmax Senior Realtor



An event flyer detailing the featured speakers is attached. For more information, call 517-388-5977. (JM)