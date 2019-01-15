Seminar To Help Senior Citizens Plan For The Future
January 15, 2019
An upcoming panel discussion aims to help senior citizens plan for the future.
The event is planned on Wednesday, February 6th from 5 to 7pm at the Howell Senior Center located at 925 W Grand River. The panel discussion is for senior citizens but can also include adult children of seniors. The panel discussion will feature several speakers who will provide clarification to local seniors on misconceptions or confusions they often see in the community. Attendees should RSVP and are encouraged to bring questions as time is being set aside for questions and answers from seniors and family members regarding services. Yaja Reffitt with St. Joseph Mercy Palliative and Hospice tells WHMI they want to be able to provide clarification to seniors on misconceptions they may have been hearing throughout the community and address any fears or concerns they have about their future.
The panel includes:
Glenn Matecun- Estate Planning Attorney
Yaja Reffitt- St. Joseph Mercy Palliative and Hospice
Kait Lewis- Willows Rehab and Assisted Living Marketing
Kevin Mondloch- Borek Jennings- Acute Loss Planner
Lisa Kobasic- St. Joseph Mercy Homecare Services
Lisa Tam- REmax Senior Realtor
An event flyer detailing the featured speakers is attached. For more information, call 517-388-5977. (JM)