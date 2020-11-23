Local Trails To Be The Focus Of Next Brown Bag Lunch

November 23, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A closer look at the future of local trails will be the focus of an upcoming community luncheon. The Livingston County Planning Department has scheduled their next Brown Bag Lunch event for Wednesday, December 2nd.



The lunch brings together planning professionals, local governments and others in an informal setting to share ideas and network.



December’s event will focus on the Livingston County Trails Plan and feature a Local Trails Panel. The first county-wide trails plan was completed and released this June, and trail consultants Norm Cox and Carolyn Prudhomme of The Greenway Collaborative Inc. will be there to explain the various components of the plan. This includes the near term network and priority route recommendations of the plan. After a presentation, local park providers and municipal leaders will discuss desired trail implementation strategies of their own systems.



The event runs from noon to 1:15pm on the 2nd, and will be held virtually over Zoom. For more information, visit https://livgov.com/plan/Pages/lunch-and-learn.aspx.