Brown Bag Lunch Series To Address Wedding Barns

August 23, 2019

An upcoming luncheon will help address planning concerns and questions about wedding barns in Livingston County. The Livingston County Department of Planning’s Brown Bag Lunch Series brings together professional planners, local municipalities, and other stakeholders to share ideas and network, quarterly. Their next event is coming up on Tuesday, September 24th, from noon to 1pm, at Genoa Charter Township Hall.



This quarter’s topic will be on wedding barns and associated regulations. A study from online wedding planning website, The Knot, reports that 15% of weddings were barn weddings 2017, compared to only 2% in 2009. Speaking at the lunch will be John Enos, AICP, principal with Carlisle Wortman Associates. Enos, who has over 20 years of planning experience, will give a presentation on wedding barns that will help provide communities with the foundation needed to write or amend local ordinances to allow this use.



Those attending the event should bring their own lunch and an RSVP is appreciated. Contact Kathleen Kline-Hudson at kathleenk@co.livingston.mi.us or Scott Barb at sbarb@co.livingston.mi.us.



Educational materials for the Brown Bag Lunch Series can be found through the link below. (MK)