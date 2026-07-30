Planned Parenthood Closes More Health Centers Following Federal Funding Losses

July 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Planned Parenthood of Michigan has permanently closed three more health centers.



Health Centers in Livonia, Lansing, and Warren are now closed. They follow earlier shutdowns in Marquette, Jackson, and Petoskey.



In 2025, the two Ann Arbor sites were consolidated. The Ann Arbor West Health Center on Stadium Boulevard was merged with the main center off Professional Drive. That closure in turn shifted some area residents to the Livonia location off Farmington Road (pictured), which is now closed.



Some Livingston County residents had utilized the Ann Arbor locations after the Brighton Planned Parenthood closed back in 2016 – forcing patients to seek care outside of the county.





Planned Parenthood issued the following press release:



LANSING, Mich. — Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) has announced that its Lansing, Livonia, and Warren health centers are permanently closing effective today as part of a network reorganization.



The decision follows a $4.2 million decline in patient care reimbursement and federal family planning funding from the prior fiscal year. It was further compounded by closing fiscal year ’26 with an unsustainable $5.6 million in uncompensated and undercompensated care.



PPMI is directly notifying affected patients and connecting them with continued care across its remaining health centers and expanded virtual care network.



The decision comes as safety-net health care providers face mounting economic and operational pressure across the country and throughout the Midwest.



Community health centers, safety-net clinics, and regional health systems are being forced to close physical locations and reduce essential services due to chronic public underfunding, shifting Medicaid policy landscapes, and the rising cost of delivering medical care. Across the industry, these escalating costs are making traditional safety-net operating models increasingly difficult to maintain.



“Planned Parenthood built one of the strongest reproductive health care networks in Michigan, but the funding infrastructure that supported that network has fundamentally changed,” said Paula Thornton Greear, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan. “For decades, federal family planning funding and reimbursement for patient care helped Planned Parenthood expand access across the state. Republicans in Congress have now demonstrated that they are willing to block Medicaid reimbursement for Planned Parenthood patients, and the Trump administration has proposed eliminating the Title X family planning program altogether. We cannot build the future of patient care on federal funding that can be stripped away whenever political power changes hands.”



“We have to reshape how we deliver care so Planned Parenthood of Michigan can continue serving patients for generations to come,” Thornton Greear continued. “That means concentrating our resources at regional access points and procedural sites and continuing to expand virtual care across Michigan. These are painful decisions, but they are strategic decisions grounded in where we can preserve access for the greatest number of patients.”



“Maintaining continuity of care for our patients is our highest priority,” said Dr. Kate Starr, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Michigan. “We are working directly with patients to make sure their treatment plans, prescriptions, and ongoing care continue. Whether patients see us in person at one of our health centers or through virtual care, our commitment to person-centered, evidence-based medicine remains absolute.”



The return of Medicaid reimbursement is welcome news for PPMI patients, and the organization will resume billing Medicaid in the coming days.

However, the restoration of billing does not recover nearly a year of lost revenue or eliminate ongoing threats to safety-net health care funding. That is why PPMI is working with counties and state partners across Michigan to build funding it can rely on. That funding will not bring back what has already been lost, but it is what gives PPMI a foundation that does not depend on federal politics.



The closures follow earlier reductions across PPMI, including the elimination of administrative functions and non-clinical positions, as the organization concentrated resources on direct patient care.



PPMI identified the three health centers through a comprehensive review of its statewide network. PPMI's Detroit and Ferndale health centers are within approximately 20 miles of the closing Livonia and Warren locations, and many services provided at the Lansing health center are available through PPMI's virtual care network. None of the three health centers provides procedural abortion care, which cannot be replaced through virtual care.



Patients can continue to access services through PPMI's seven remaining health centers, the Virtual Health Center (currently serving over 10,000 patients annually), and the PP Direct app, which offers 24/7 access to birth control, medication abortion, emergency contraception, and UTI treatment. PPMI is also working directly with impacted staff to transition them into open roles within the remaining network where available.



“The measure of this organization has never been how many buildings we operate, it is whether people can get the care they need when they need it,” Thornton Greear added. “We are making these painful decisions today so that Planned Parenthood of Michigan stays grounded, resilient, and ready to serve the next generation.”







Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on news that Planned Parenthood of Michigan will close three health centers:



“Today is yet another consequence of DC Republicans’ historic attacks on reproductive freedom, health care access, and Medicaid. We’ve been clear about this since the passage of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ last year: these devastating cuts would force key health care providers like Planned Parenthood to close doors and shutter services, cutting Michiganders off from the critical health care they need. Planned Parenthood provides critical care, like cancer screenings, routine checkups, menopause treatment, and more, which are all at risk due to the DC Republicans’ cuts".



Photo: Google Street View.