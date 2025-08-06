Planned Closure of Pontiac Trail in South Lyon Postponed

August 6, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County has instructed Stante Excavating to postpone its proposed and previously announced closure of Pontiac Trail between 11 Mile and Silver Lake roads in South Lyon and Lyon Township until after the end of the current construction season, due to conflicts with other ongoing construction projects.



The closure had previously been planned for Aug. 11 until Aug. 25 to excavate a portion of the road in conjunction with the ongoing installation of a sanitary sewer line under the road.



Stante is installing the sanitary sewer on behalf of Robertson Brothers Homes, which is constructing a subdivision nearby.



Once the closure is rescheduled, potentially during the winter, the closure will be announced.