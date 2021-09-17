Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Handy Township Field

September 17, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King





A pilot had to make an emergency landing in a field in Handy Township Thursday afternoon.



The Federal Aviation Administration tells WHMI the pilot of a single-engine Mooney M20 made an emergency landing in a field west of the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport after experiencing engine trouble at about 3:45pm.



Michigan State Police indicated via Twitter that the 33-year-old pilot was able to make an emergency landing in a field near Layton and Fowlerville Roads. It says there were no injuries and no other damage.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Fowlerville Area Fire Department were also on scene. A Facebook post by the Fowlerville Firefighters stated that "Engine, Rescue and Gator crews brought the pilot back to the roadway Uninjured where he had family waiting for him along with FOWLERVILLE Fire/Rescue personnel Livingston County EMS, Michigan State Police and Livingston County sheriffs office deputies."



The FAA is investigating. Records show the plane was manufactured in 1976 and registered to a company based in Delaware.