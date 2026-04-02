Tickets On Sale Friday For “Pirates of Penzance” At Historic Howell Opera House

April 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The Original 1879 Gilbert & Sullivan Operetta “Pirates of Penzance” is coming to the Historic Howell Opera House later this month – marking the first Opera performance on the historical stage in over 100 years.



Independent Filmmaking Impresario Sam Logan Khaleghi is leading a talented cast of buccaneers for his stage debut and issued the following release:



The How Well We Live Foundation, in association with SLK Media Group, and in cooperation with the Livingston Arts Council, will present one of opera’s most beloved comic works, THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at The Howell Opera House.



This will be the first official show in over a century to take place on the historic second floor stage. The two-weekend run is based on the original Gilbert & Sullivan operetta that debuted in 1879.



Tickets go on sale this Friday for the upcoming shows - the Friday, April 24th red carpet premiere, as well as the following shows: Saturday April 25th, Friday May 1st, and Saturday May 2nd. Performances will take place at 7pm, with doors at 6pm.



Emmy nominated producer and filmmaker Sam Logan Khaleghi makes both his opera and stage debut as Director and Producer. He will also join his fellow thespians and have a cameo appearance as a Corsair. His feature film producing and acting credits include An Intrusion (with Billy Boyd - Lord of the Rings) and Wake (with Fivel Stewart - Netflix’s The Recruit).



“I am elated in having the honour of bringing this first show to a notable stage that deserves being experienced again by a real audience after a hundred years,” says Sam Logan Khaleghi. “The Pirates of Penzance is a project that I always aspired to do as a film but to have the pleasure of directing it for the stage as first originally incepted just seems right. Especially alongside the lovely Sarah Moore.”



Soprano, Sarah Catherine Moore, sings the role of The Pirate Queen, as opposed to the traditional Pirate King. Moore most recently sang with the chorus of La Traviata and Cosi Fan Tutte at the Detroit Opera House under Artistic Director Yuval Sharon. She has also won a Telly Award for Best Use of Music on the feature film Christmas on the North Pole Express, and a Michigan Wilde Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Man of La Mancha (Aldonza).



“The Pirate Queen herself is very much a paradox,” says Sarah Moore, “She is funny yet tragic, dim witted yet intelligent, harsh yet tender hearted. To be a part of this show at the historic theatre after generations have been waiting to see a production back on this stage is truly special".



Soprano, Ava Taube, plays Mabel. Her previous credits include Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz at the Lebowsky Center and Peter and the Starcatcher at Riverwalk Theatre. “I never imaged The Howell Opera House would be hosting performances in this century, let alone being a part of one,” says Ava Taube, “When I first stepped into the space for my audition, I was in complete awe of the acoustics.”



The rest of the cast includes Geoffrey Kelm as Major General Stanley, Garrett Manor as Frederic, Brian George as Samuel, Nicci Dreyer as Ruth and Kolbe Pierzynowski as the Sergeant of Police. Genessa Claeys, Brad Rondeau and Ronald Blair round out the sea rover squad with Amanda Ruth, Cheyenne Johnson, Kacey Julian and Keionni Hicks play the refined daughters of the Major General.



The creative team also includes Susan Harvey as music director, actress Sarah Catherine Moore as choreographer and Erv Suida as executive producer for the How Well We Live Foundation.



“It has been both humbling and joyful to music direct The Pirates of Penzance, especially knowing this production helps fundraise for the Howell Opera House,” says Susan Harvey, “Working alongside the remarkable creativity of director Sam Logan Khaleghi, and this rollicking cast to preserve this historic space has been a truly awe-inspiring experience.”



Limited seats are available. Tickets for each show are $50; proceeds to benefit the Livingston Arts Council and can be purchased online via the top provided link starting this Friday.



A special podcast and behind-the-scenes peek with Khaleghi and Suida, as well as some cast and crew, can be accessed in the “podcast” section of our website, under the “programming tab”, or by Clicking Here.



An event posted is attached.