Pink Party Seeks Funds To Buy Ultrasound Unit For Breast Cancer Detection

June 6, 2019

An annual celebration to help fund local cancer research will again paint downtown Howell pink next week.



The 11th annual Howell Pink Party will take over downtown Thursday, June 13th. President Diana Biermann tells WHMI the event is about supporting and celebrating breast cancer survivors while also providing exclusive giveaways and access to local retailers through the purchase of $25 passports.



Women who purchase the passports in groups of eight or more will get personally escorted around town by one of the tuxedo-clad men who volunteer for the event. Various forms of entertainment including massage stations, belly dancing, Zumba, live musical entertainment and food and wine tasting are all part of the event, which will run from 5 to 10pm, ending with a Queen of the Night contest.



Through the years, the Pink Party has raised over $200,000 for breast cancer services and research at the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center, which is an official partner of the event. Funds in the past raised by the event were able to purchase a Stereotactic Needle Biopsy System, which provides a more cost-effective and less invasive method for breast cancer screening. Andrea Barksdale is the Breast Imaging Manager for St. Joseph Mercy, and says last year's event was able to raise enough money for an ultrasound unit to aid in detection and they are hoping to obtain a second ultrasound unit to increase access for local women.



Details are available through the link below. (JK)