Private Car Collection Opening For Breast Cancer Charity Event

October 10, 2019

One of the top rated private car collections in the world is being opened up for a charity fundraiser to help people battling breast cancer.



The Lingenfelter Collection Charity Fall Open House is taking place this Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, at their Motor Sports Showroom in Lyon Township. The public will have a chance to view 225 classic and exotic vehicles including Corvettes, muscle cars, and a new Cauley Ferrari that has never before been seen in the collection.



This family friendly event comes with free admission, but donations are being accepted at the door to benefit the Pink Fund. The Pink Fund provides a 90-day non-medical financial bridge to help breast care patients in active treatment. This could include relief in the form of partial or full payment of house, automobile, or utility bills to help decrease the stress in a patient and allow them to focus on their treatment. It was founded by Molly MacDonald, who was diagnosed in 2005 amidst a divorce and job change. She said these difficulties, paired with meeting other women going through the same trials, led her into creating the charity. MacDonald said that while that was a very challenging time for her, she met other women in treatment waiting rooms who were facing similar, and often worse, difficulties. Many, she said, were considering stopping treatment in fear of losing their jobs and facing medical-related bankruptcy.



MacDonald said she had an epiphany, bought a book about starting a non-profit organization, and got to work with her new husband. To date, the Pink Fund has paid out $3.8-million in bills to over 2,400 breast cancer survivors. 100% of Saturday’s proceeds will directly benefit the fund.



In addition to the vehicles on display, there will be a scavenger hunt with prizes to all who finish, racing simulation machines, refreshments, raffles, poster signings and more.



Lingenfelter Motor Sports can be found at 7819 Lochlin Drive, in Lyon Township.



More information can be found in our events section. (MK)