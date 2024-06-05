Pinckney's Ordinance Against Temporary Signs Draws Criticism

June 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Backlash against the Village of Pinckney's new ordinance on temporary signs. Residents this week told trustees they like the brief messages and holiday wishes from Pinckney Chrysler, the car wash and other business.



"The community loves them. The community appreciates them. They like the little signs that said 'Go Pirates.' They like the little things that say we have food truck Friday coming, or Art in the Park coming. Maybe it occasionally it said we have an oil change special. Or maybe is said Happy Easter," said realtor Rick Beudin, who admits he instigated what's been referred to as "signgate 2024."



Beudin suggested allowing existing businesses to be grandfathered in, but township officials rejected that idea, saying it was unfair to others.



Zoning Administrator Julie Durkin says lack of enforcement may have allowed temporary signs to continue, but businesses can still apply for a permanent status.



"In one instance, they do not have ground signs at all. The car wash. They would be allowed to put up a more permanent sign," she said.



"Pinckney Chrysler however, has exceeded their allowable ground signage. Except for, they could request a variance for permanents."



The issue was eventually tabled for a later date.